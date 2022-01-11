Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

