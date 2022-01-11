Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Select Medical worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,422 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

