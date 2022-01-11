Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.92

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 26578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

