Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.