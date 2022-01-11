Camden National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $873.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $922.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.50.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

