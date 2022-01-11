Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 345,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.