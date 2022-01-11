Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 435 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP stock opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

