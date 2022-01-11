Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 28,937 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after buying an additional 483,610 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after buying an additional 285,110 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AR opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.