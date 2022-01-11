Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

