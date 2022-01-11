Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $510.27 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

