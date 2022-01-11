Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.05. 138,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

