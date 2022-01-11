Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
CXBMF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.02.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
