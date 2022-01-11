Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CXBMF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

