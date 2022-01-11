Cairn Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.