Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

