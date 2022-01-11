Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.