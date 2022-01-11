Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 1.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.59.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $235.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.42. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

