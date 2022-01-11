Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $205.00 at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $165.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $162.95.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

