C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. 47,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,922. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $91,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

