Brokerages Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target at 14.50

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 in the last 90 days. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $875,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $7,649,000.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.58. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

