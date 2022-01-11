Brokerages Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 22,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,412. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.