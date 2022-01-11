Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target at $25.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,677. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

