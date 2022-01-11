Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) PT at $60.67

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SLP stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 5,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,965. The firm has a market cap of $973.35 million, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

