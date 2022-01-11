Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price at $15.20

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,988. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

