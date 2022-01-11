Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $75.50

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,304,000 after acquiring an additional 161,080 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $125,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $46.19. 286,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,034. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.86. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

