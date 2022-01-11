Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $158.56

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:HEI opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HEICO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in HEICO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,343,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

