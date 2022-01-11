Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) PT at $37.75

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

FOX stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

