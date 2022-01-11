Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price at $58.40

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $44.63 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $606.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

