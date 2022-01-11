Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $447.17

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, upped their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $312.98 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

