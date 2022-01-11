Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $51.82

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. dropped their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 13.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 279,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accolade by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,734,000 after purchasing an additional 163,416 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 303.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. 1,637,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

