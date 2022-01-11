Brokerages Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT at $12.80

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AAVMY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 17,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

