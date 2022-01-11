Brokerages Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT at $12.80

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AAVMY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 17,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

