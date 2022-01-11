Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,438. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $766.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.12.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

