Brokerages Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post sales of $152.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.20 million and the lowest is $151.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $619.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $674.85 million, with estimates ranging from $652.97 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Check.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million.
Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $28.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $19,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
