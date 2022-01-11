Brokerages Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post sales of $152.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.20 million and the lowest is $151.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $619.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $674.85 million, with estimates ranging from $652.97 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $19,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

