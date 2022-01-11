Brokerages Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($1.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

