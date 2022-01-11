Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.87 million. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

