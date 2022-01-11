Brokerages Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

THFF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $581.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Financial by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

