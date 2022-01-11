Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

