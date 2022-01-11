Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 2,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,201. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $753.97 million, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -171.64%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

