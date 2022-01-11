Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post $2.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post $2.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Best Buy posted earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

