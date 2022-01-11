Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.14. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $17.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.82. 7,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,906. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,213,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.