Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.