Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on EDR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 33.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 27.36. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,375,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.