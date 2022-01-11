Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will report $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.70 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYXT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

NASDAQ CYXT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,487. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

