Brokerages Anticipate Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Announce -$2.41 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report earnings per share of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.32) and the lowest is ($2.52). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

ARNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

ARNA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,023. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.