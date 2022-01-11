Brokerages Anticipate Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Announce -$2.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report earnings per share of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.32) and the lowest is ($2.52). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

ARNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

ARNA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,023. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.