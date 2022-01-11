Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.10. 357,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $94.18 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.