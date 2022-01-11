Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,522. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

