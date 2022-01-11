Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group’s (NYSE:BRDG) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 12th. Bridge Investment Group had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Bridge Investment Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

