Brian Leslie Schmidt Sells 66,562 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 631,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$4.32.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.65.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

