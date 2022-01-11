Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 51,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 17,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.