BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $25.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. BOX has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,389. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.