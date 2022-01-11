Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.